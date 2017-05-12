FMB U-20 league kicks off this weekend

The National Youth Football Association (NYFA) has released opening fixtures for the 2017 FMB Under 20 Junior Football League which is scheduled to kickoff this weekend.

The launch of the Junior League took place last week in Kasungu where the sponsors announced that Rumphi, Mulanje and Kasungu have all been included in this year’s competition through a voting system to join Blantyre, Zomba, Mangochi, Lilongwe, Dedza, Mchinji, Mzuzu, Nkhata Bay and Karonga districts.

In Lilongwe, last year’s champions Silver Strikers Youth will open their title defence away from home.

In other matches, Black Eagles will welcome Epac Youth, with Kauma travelling all the way to Kamuzu Barracks to play Heroes.

In Blantyre, last year’s runners Mtopwa Super Boys will play host to cross-town rivals Griffin Young Stars while Future Stars will welcome Ndirande Stars, with Maggie Chombo Academy will entertain Uwe Kicks.

In Zomba, Mulanje, Mangochi and Mchinji, games will start next week.

The league which is being sponsored by First Merchant Bank to the tune of K24 million, will kick off in all the four regions of the country from Saturday, 13 April till the end of the year.