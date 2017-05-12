Another gruesome murder again: Man found dead with head, private parts cut off

A 67-yr-old man in Nkhatabay district has been found dead with his head and private parts chopped off, Malawi24 can report.

Police in Nkhatabay have identified the deceased as Sikunyala Mnyimbiri whose body was found at Msakanene area in the district.

According to public relations officer for Nkhatabay police Ignatius Esau, Mnyimbiri was living alone and on May 10, he was found lying dead in a maize garden about 15 meters from his house.

The merciless killer(s) chopped off the man’s head and private parts.

An autopsy showed that death was due to the chopping of the head.

Sikunyala Mnyimbiri hailed from Nthulinga village in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Timbili in Nkhatabay.

Meanwhile, police in the district are calling upon anyone who might have information that might lead to the arrest of the unknown criminal(s) to tell the police so that justice may take its course.