Sparc Systems donate to Gogo Chanthika ward

One of Malawi’s leading IT solutions firms, Sparc Systems, has donated K3 million worth of equipment to Gogo Chatinkha ward on Tuesday at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital (QUECH) in Blantyre.

The donation comprised of recovery beds, trolleys and stepping steps.

And speaking during the event, Sparc Systems Managing Director Wisely Phiri advised QUECH staff to use the donation wisely for it’s intended purpose if the hospital is to attract more support.

“This is not not the first time for us to donate items here. We supported a golf tournament which Chatinkha Maternity Care Support (CHAMACA) organised to raise funds for this department. Apart from that, we just supported a cervical cancer screening campaign recently so we are urging management and staff to take care of the equipment in order to encourage us to donate more items in the future,” he said.

CHAMACA Chairman Professor Frank Taulo said his department facilitated the exercise after realizing the need of the equipment.

He then urged the corporate institutions to emulate what Sparc Systems has done.

“We want more corporate institutions to emulate Sparc Systems because hospital needs such donations to function properly and assist patients efficiently,” he explained.

On her part, the hospital’ chief nursing officer Lucy Chigwenembe hailed Sparc Systems for the gesture saying it was timely.

“We were in need of these items because only daily patients we have about 15 women who deliver through caesarean section. So we need the recovery beds so that patients should recover after the procedure. Then we also need trolleys to take patients to the ward. As staff, we will ensure to use the equipment with care to attract more corporate support,” she said.

Sparc Systems is the only IT solutions firms which provides services for IBM, the only warranty service provider for Lenovo for enterprise systems and the only Field delivery partner for Oracle and Sun Microsystems.