Purple C promises grand performance at Carlsberg Urban Music Legacy

Award winning music starlet Purple C has promised fireworks at the Carlsberg Urban Music Legacy to be staged in Blantyre.

The event happening at College of Medicine Sports Complex on 14th May, will see the artist adding numbers to his few public performances in style.

Fresh from claiming a Nyasa Music award as best new artist, the musician plans to spice up the party with a best performance.

Speaking to Malawi24 On Wednesday, Purple C confidently said he will be on top of his game.

“People should expect an extraordinary piece of performance.”

With a high rating on the local scene, the blossoming talent is expected to dish out his hit songs. Some of the songs are, Heart, Day Ones and Hot like the Sun.

He will among others share the stage with Tay Grin, Theo Thompson and Martse. This year’s lineup has been decided by fans through a poll that was running on Carlsberg Facebook page.

Last year, the medical school’s Sports Complex also played host to the same event. Some artists who are on this year’s performers’ list but also performed last year are Martse, Malinga Mafia, Theo Thompson, Sangie, and Sonye.

With days numbered before the phenomenon, the anticipation on the part of would be patrons is high.