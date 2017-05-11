LCC urge residents to attend budget meeting

Lilongwe City Council (LCC) has called on the city’s residents to attend budget meetings at the council.

According to a statement released by the city council, the next meeting will be held at the Civic Offices on 16th May from 9:00 am.

“City Council is inviting the general public to attend Budgetary Consultation Meeting for 2017/2018 financial year,” reads the statement.

The statement adds that the meeting will give the residents an opportunity to take part in making decisions concerning the city.

“This is an opportunity for residents to get involved in policy making thorough deliberation and negotiation of distribution of public resources and monitoring of public spending by the council,” says the statement.

Malawi24 caught up with one of the city’s residents who has commended the council for giving them this opportunity.

The resident Justin Asima says they are looking forward to the day to contribute to the budgetary consultation meeting.

“The council has made a very good choice by engaging residents because residents have a lot to highlight that should be attended to,” says Justin.

“On my part, I will ask the council to increase money in the waste management sector because as of now in our city wastes are just found anywhere. This is worrisome because Lilongwe is the capital city of Malawi and should always be looking beautiful.”

According to Asima, he will also tell LCC to reinstall streetlights in some parts of the city.

He says: “Streetlights are very important and it is my plea that the city should allocate money to reinstall streetlights that became non-functional years.”