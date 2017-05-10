I will be selecting players on merit – RVG

Flames coach Ronny Van Geneugden has assured Malawians that he will be selecting players based on what they can contribute to the team.

The expatriate coach said this on Tuesday at Multichoice offices in Namiwawa in the commercial city of Blantyre where Multichoice Malawi donated a DStv Explora to him.

He said when it comes to selecting players for the national team, he will not be considering which team the player plays.

Van Geneugden said will be going for best players only who could help the national team do better.

“I was satisfied with several players over the Madagascar games and I only need to build up from there and it’s my ambition to create a strong squad.

“For me I don’t care whether one is playing in Mozambique, South Africa, big local teams or even the small team, I consider every Malawian because the best team must be all players from Malawi and not considering which team one plays for,” said Van Geneugden.

Answering a question on his experience during the days he has been in the country as Flames coach, Van Geneugden said he has seen stability in the national team but he noted that it needs to be polished up.

According to the Flames coach, Malawi has some experienced players who could help the team if properly used.

The coach, who is eyeing a win in the coming match against Comoros, added that he will be attending various football matches and training sessions countrywide to establish which other players can play for the national team.