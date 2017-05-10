TNM customer wins K1m in Easter promo

Malawi’s integrated mobile network and ICT service provider TNM has conducted the grand draw of its just ended Easter Splash promotion aimed to celebrate this year’s Easter period with its customers.

During the final draw Mzimba based farmer Oscard Gondwe won a grand prize of a K1 million.

“Firstly I would like to thank God for this lucky and also TNM for considering its customers through different promotions. I will take part of the money as my offering to the church and the rest will help me to start a business,” said Gondwe when TNM broke the news to him.

Speaking during the grand draw TNM’s Senior Manager (Public Relations) Akossa Hiwa said the promotion was designed to join all Malawians of Christian faith during this year’s Easter celebrations.

“TNM believes in sharing, love and family which are the main focus of Easter for Christians around the world. So the company thought it wise to take this as opportune to give back to our subscribers and show that we are always with them as they were celebrating this period,” said Hiwa.

Hiwa said TNM has dished out over about K2 million cash prizes and airtime to over 100 people and thanked customers for their response.

“As TNM we are happy that the promotion which was designed to celebrate with has achieved its objective and changed the lives of our customers through different prizes that the company has given out for the month and we believe our customers have enjoyed the rewards during this period,” said Hiwa.

She re-affirmed TNM’s commitment in remaining relevant as it strives in responding to the needs of its customers

To enter into the promotion that ended on April 30, 2017 customers were required to send a word “Easter” to a code number 1717. “

Draws were done on weekly basis for four weeks where 2 lucky customers walked away with K100, 000 cash and 20 customers won MK2, 000 worth of airtime on a weekly basis.