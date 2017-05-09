Uladi questions his arrest: ‘Why is Chaponda not arrested?’

Acting Peoples Party (PP) President Uladi Mussa is not happy with his recent arrest and has said the police are not arresting the people that really deserve the cuffs.

Mussa said this when making his party’s reaction to the State of the Nation Address (Sona) presented in Parliament by President Peter Mutharika last week.

“We are being arrested because we are in the opposition. They (Police) recently found money in huge sums at George Chaponda’s house and we all know he is a free man with nothing being undertaken towards his questioning. If it were me or any other opposition party member, we would have been arrested already. This must end,” said Mussa who is on still on bail.

But the Anti Corruption Bureau has indicated it will not be driven to arrest Chaponda as investigations are still underway.

Mussa was recently arrested over a scandal that involves issuance of citizenships to illegal immigrants.

He is suspected to have granted citizenship to illegal immigrants from Burundi, Rwanda and other war prone countries when he served as Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security some years ago – in a series of instances that saw him obtaining millions of money.

The Salima South Member of Parliament is accused of using his post to illegally grant citizenships to foreigners.

He also recently spit fire over the arrest of former President Joyce Banda’s sister Cecelia Kumpukwe and PP member Stella Assani.

The two are suspected of writing a fake resignation letter for the country’s vice president, Saulos Chilima.

Mussa said government has kept on shielding corrupt people who have allegiances to the ruling party – something he dubbed as not tallying with the fight against corruption that the Peter Mutharika led government has insisted it is in.

The PP joined the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) in dubbing Mutharika’s Sona as repetitive and not reflecting the work the government is doing.

The two parties said Malawians are still suffering and that the government seems to be not caring for the people.

The DPP government has over time kept on saying that the criticisms made by the opposition has always been a matter of frustration of losing to them in the 2014 elections.

In fact, the DPP has always challenged the opposition parties to face them in the next elections in 2019 and show their prowess to take them out of the office through the ballot.