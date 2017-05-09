Uladi questions his arrest: ‘Why is Chaponda not arrested?’

Acting Peoples Party (PP) President Uladi Mussa is not happy with his recent arrest and has said the police are not arresting the people that really deserve the cuffs.
Mussa said this when making his party’s reaction to the State of the Nation Address (Sona) presented in Parliament by President Peter Mutharika last week.
“We are being arrested because we are in the opposition. They (Police) recently found money in huge sums at George Chaponda’s house and we all know he is a free man with nothing being undertaken towards his questioning. If it were me or any other opposition party member, we would have been arrested already. This must end,” said Mussa who is on still on bail.
But the Anti Corruption Bureau has indicated it will not be driven to arrest Chaponda as investigations are still underway.
Mussa was recently arrested over a scandal that involves issuance of citizenships to illegal immigrants.
He is suspected to have granted citizenship to illegal immigrants from Burundi, Rwanda and other war prone countries when he served as Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security some years ago – in a series of instances that saw him obtaining millions of money.
The Salima South Member of Parliament is accused of using his post to illegally grant citizenships to foreigners.
He also recently spit fire over the arrest of former President Joyce Banda’s sister Cecelia Kumpukwe and PP member Stella Assani.
The two are suspected of writing a fake resignation letter for the country’s vice president, Saulos Chilima.
Mussa said government has kept on shielding corrupt people who have allegiances to the ruling party – something he dubbed as not tallying with the fight against corruption that the Peter Mutharika led government has insisted it is in.
The PP joined the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) in dubbing Mutharika’s Sona as repetitive and not reflecting the work the government is doing.
The two parties said Malawians are still suffering and that the government seems to be not caring for the people.
The DPP government has over time kept on saying that the criticisms made by the opposition has always been a matter of frustration of losing to them in the 2014 elections.
In fact, the DPP has always challenged the opposition parties to face them in the next elections in 2019 and show their prowess to take them out of the office through the ballot.
It’s just that many others from both, Government & Opposition are not arrested for crimes they committed but this does not mean that Uladi Mussa can not be arrested for his wrong doings. The serious problem we have is that the Opposition cheats on the People that they are clean when infact they carry with them, the very offences or more serious than those they accuse others for. Look at Kamlepo Kalua who’s made so much of noise on corruption & theft in Government when he himself is robbing the People of Malawi, millions of Kwachas on import duty of 3 let alone stolen luxury vehicles & as if that wasn’t enough, he fakes an abduction to divert People’s attention from the vehicle scandal.
i swear that chaponda wil arrest when hon chakwela become a president this coming 2019
kkkkkkkk mukakhuta basi mubvekele dziko la mkaka ndi uchi kwa anthu okhawo omwe ali ku mipando ya chipani cholamula pa nthawi imeneyo kkkkkkkk sizachilendo izi kamuzu ndi amzizake anapha komaso kumanga anthu ochuluka #Bakili nayeso anapha ndikumanga anthu ochuluka #Bingu ndiye nyanyi anapha anthu osasimbika ndikumanga miyanada miyanda koma mukamthawi kochepa #joice_Banda izo ndiye sizochita kunena zaka zitatu koma anapha ndi kumanga anthu #Pitala_khola_la_mbamva_muthalika uyu ndiye mabvutooo eni eni tikhoza kungoti kuchoka m’mbale kugwela mu lichelo bolaso ajoice banda uyu ndiye akuphani ndipo ndiye akukukwidzilani naye linya kuposa mtsogoleri wina aliyese amene analamulirapo dziko la myasalande uyu ndiye galu weni weni wamchila
Bcoz chaponda is a both dpp top goal scoaler n a player of the season too kkk
dpp ndichipani chomwe chikurimbikisa mchitidwe wa ziphuphu mmalawi muno tawonani chaponda mpaka pano kuri ziiii ifa ya njaunjo , ifa ya chasowa ,koma pazinthu zoti ziribe ntchito eeeeee poti amalwi tikuwona ,mwina chaponda azamangidwa pa nthawi ya kampeni kkkkkkkkkk
Palibe olo atakhala uladiyo olo chakwera ma sympathize ake akhoza kumawabisa ndale zapamalawi tinazizindikira asamatipusitse fukwa alikunja kwa ground
Uladi is talking the truth
Nanga milandu yamisonkho yomweyi koma MRA kumapita ndasilikali kunyumba yanduna on suspected fraud related case. This should stop because we need opposition to do their job peacefully
Koma dziko ili lawonongeka maka maka ndi dpp ya lero iyi
Peter could be a gud leader if he stop ruling in favour of other,we all malawians,we must face the same laws!criminal are on the rise his government is busy focus on other things!!we the poor are the victims!
DPP believes in corruption not in development.
koma ngati zili zobwezelana tipindulanji ngati dziko?
