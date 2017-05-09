National boundaries must not divide Africa – Mutharika

President Peter Mutharika has said national boundaries should not divide Africa if the continent is aiming to climb high in all aspects.

Mutharika made the remarks on Monday during opening of Pan-African Parliament in Johannesburg, South Africa.

He told the African leaders from all 55 countries that national boundaries should not be an excuse for division because forefathers who founded the continent were united.

“From the 1890 Heligoland Treaty to the 1964 Resolution on Border Disputes among African States by the OAU, there has never been a reason for disrespecting the territorial integrity and sovereignty of nations. Africa did not come to be what it is by mistake. It is then wise to remember that we co-exist peacefully because our forefathers who founded the countries we govern today valued unity in spite of our boundaries,” said Mutharika.

Malawi’s head of state told the august house that Africans should work hand in hand because they all have a common goal.

“It is impossible for this Parliament to achieve anything if we cannot share a common goal. Let us be guided by the wisdom of our people, who in one proverb say to us: “he who does not know where he is going will never know whether he has arrived,” Mutharika said.

He proceeded by saying that Africans can be sharing a sense of a common destiny when they cultivate a shared critical consciousness for our history.

Mutharika also spoke on youth empowerment telling the African leaders to create jobs for the continent’s young people who are being alienated and frustrated by lack of opportunities in Africa.

“Youth frustration breeds political radicalization. Youth poverty and joblessness can be the next cause for civil strife and political instability in Africa. Disenchantment and its subsequent radicalization can make our youths vulnerable to outside forces of violent extremism and destruction. This is something that you and I can never, must never, and should never allow,” said Mutharika.

The Pan-African Parliament brought together Presidents from African countries to discuss issues that are affecting them like economic development, trade, peace and security.

On Monday, Malawi’s First Lady Gertrude Mutharika was bestowed as an ambassador of Pan African Parliament.