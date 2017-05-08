Green Harawa earns Silver a point

Green Harawa’s second half goal helped Silver Strikers to collect a point as they drew 1 all with Azam Tigers at Kalulu stadium.

It was a must win game for Silver Strikers as they were looking to add to the one point they earned after a goalless draw with Premier Bet Wizards on Saturday afternoon.

The match started on an impressive note as both Azam Tigers and Silver Strikers were demonstrating good passing football that was entertaining the fans who gathered at Kalulu stadium to watch the game.

On several occasions, Harawa came close to putting Silver ahead but Azam Tigers goal minder was too good between the poles.

However, Precious Phiri put the Kau Kau boys ahead after the bankers’ goalkeeper failed to deal with his 40 metre drive and it was 1 nil in favour of Tigers.

After that goal, Silver Strikers started dominating possession as their midfielders Levison Maganizo, Young Chimodzi Junior, Matthews Sibale and Harawa were feeding Binwell Katinji and Tetteh who were playing upfront for Silver.

As the first half was going towards the end, Silver Strikers kept on mounting more pressure on the Tigers defence but the Blantyre based outfit guarded their goal well and 1 nil it was at half time.

After the recess, the bankers’ coach brought in the fresh legs of Blessings Tembo in the place of Katinji.

Midway through the second half, Tigers started building some strong momentum after their midfielders started winning the battle in the midfield but it was Silver who were dominating more.

A few minutes later, the bankers were awarded a free kick and Harawa stepped up for the challenge to score Silver’s equalising goal.

After that goal, Silver Strikers kept on pressuring Azam Tigers as they were in search for another goal but Tigers goal minder was doing a great job between the poles and the match ended in a 1-1 draw.

Speaking to the media after the match, Tigers technical director Robin Alufandika said he was happy with the draw adding that fans should expect a lot of good things this season.

On his part. Silver Strikers team manager Francis Nsongo said it was not a bad result for his team considering that they started last season’s league campaign with a loss.

The draw means Silver Strikers have collected only 2 points from a possible 6 points from their away trip.