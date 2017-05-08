Devotion: You are God’s choice

(Continuation form 42nd generation. Ensure you read 42nd generation posted yesternight first)

Joh 15:16 “You have not chosen me, but I have chosen you. I have appointed you to go and produce fruit that will last, so that whatever you ask the Father in my name, he will give it to you.”

For us to be the 42nd generation was not our choice. It was His choice. He selected us among the many people. He appointed us and He expects us to be fruitful. He expect us to produce results. He has even challenged us that whatever resources we need for our productivity, will be provided to us.

That is why you are not expected to fail in life. You were chosen to bear fruits. So be an all round fruit bearer. Be an all round success.Whatever you are doing should bring results. Use the Word of God for your success in all areas of life. Dont accept to fail. Psalm 1:2-3 “but his delight is in Yahweh’s law. On his law he meditates day and night.3 He will be like a tree planted by the streams of water, that produces its fruit in its season, whose leaf also does not wither. Whatever he does shall prosper.”

The 42nd generation is an all year fruitful generation. Their secret is the Word. When they remain in the Word, they bear fruits. When they detach themselves they wither and become unfruitful. Joh 15:4-7 “Remain in me, and I in you. As the branch can’t bear fruit by itself, unless it remains in the vine, so neither can you, unless you remain in me. 5 I am the vine. You are the branches. He who remains in me, and I in him, the same bears much fruit, for apart from me you can do nothing. 6 If a man doesn’t remain in me, he is thrown out as a branch, and is withered; and they gather them, throw them into the fire, and they are burned. 7 If you remain in me, and my words remain in you, you will ask whatever you desire, and it will be done for you.”

Confession

I am the chosen generation that should bear fruits that will last . i do not fail because I am chosen to be all round fruitful . In Jesus Name. Amen +265888326247 or +265888704227