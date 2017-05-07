World war veteran dies in Nkhotakota

One of the people who took part in Second World War has died in Nkhotakota district at the age 106.

According to information that Malawi24 has gathered, the deceased Mr Kalaka was one of Malawians who fought during the Second World War which occurred from 1939 to 1945.

According to a relative of the war veteran, Peter Kapanga, the fallen soldier used to tell them about his experience during the war and how he survived.

“He told us that he survived critical situation during the war and that the British were just recruiting them without their knowledge,” he said.

The war veteran was laid to rest on Friday at Kapanga Cemetery in the village of Kapanga, Traditional Authority Malengachanzi in Nkhotakota where he came from.

The Second World War was arguably the most significant period of the 20th century.

It brought about major leaps in technology and laid the groundwork that permitted post-war social changes including the end of European colonialism, the civil rights movement in the United States, and the modern women’s rights movement, as well as the programs for exploring outer space.

The primary combatants in the were the Axis nations (Nazi Germany, Fascist Italy, Imperial Japan and their smaller allies) and the allied nations, led by Britain (and its Commonwealth nations), the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics and the United States of America.

The Allies were the victors. Two superpowers, the USA and USSR, emerged from World War II to begin a Cold War with each other that defined much of the rest of the century.