By Lindiwe Sambalikagwa May 7, 2017
It is only a few hours since Rumphi East legislator Kamlepo Kalua was found this morning in Malawi’s commercial city, Blantyre.
However, the legislator had already become a subject of hilarious memes in which some Malawians are taking photos of themselves tied and comfortably sat as the legislator was found this morning.
Malawi24 shares with you some of the memes.
Zinazi ayi ndithu
Hahahahh cant stop laughing! This has now become a laughing matter
ndi kape
pezani plan ina kamlepo mwagwa nayo imeneyo
Bwanji a William Kamlepo akukuchititsani manyazi eti?
Found
Kkkkkkkkkkkkkkkk ayese plan b mwina igwira.haha
hand off we are tired of Kamulepo news find other news so that we see strange things
Kamulepo ndibulutu
linali plan,cholinga chogwetsa boma
Kkkkkk mkuluyi utambwali suzamuthera
Bt what if it is true?
same storeee??
Hahahaaaaa akitaa saafa amangopezekaa wo njatwaa kkkkkkkkkkk
Kkkkkkkkkk