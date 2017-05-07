By May 7, 2017

It is only a few hours since Rumphi East legislator Kamlepo Kalua was found this morning in Malawi’s commercial city, Blantyre.

However, the legislator had already become a subject of hilarious memes in which some Malawians are taking photos of themselves tied and comfortably sat as the legislator was found this morning.

Malawi24 shares with you some of the memes.

Posting abduction status

Abducted and Drinking

Abduction sees no gender

 

Even Arsenal fans are abducted

In blue shirt and blue ropes: this meme has a jacket on the shoulders like Kalua was this morning

 

Spot the difference: this meme shares sides with Kalua

In comfort and happy: a meme imitates Kalua

 

Found: another of the memes

 

 

 

Doing it better than Kamlepo himself

 

 

 

 

 




15 Comments

  1. Julita Naming'ona says:
    07/05/2017 at 16:27

    Zinazi ayi ndithu

    Reply
  2. Esther Zulu Bling says:
    07/05/2017 at 16:21

    Hahahahh cant stop laughing! This has now become a laughing matter

    Reply
  3. Pasadi Katole says:
    07/05/2017 at 16:15

    ndi kape

    Reply
  4. James Saiz Gundeni says:
    07/05/2017 at 16:14

    pezani plan ina kamlepo mwagwa nayo imeneyo

    Reply
  5. Lucious Manyalo says:
    07/05/2017 at 16:12

    Bwanji a William Kamlepo akukuchititsani manyazi eti?

    Reply
  6. Jazzman Kapeka says:
    07/05/2017 at 16:09

    Found

    Reply
  7. Ma Myque Chr Sapala says:
    07/05/2017 at 16:09

    Kkkkkkkkkkkkkkkk ayese plan b mwina igwira.haha

    Reply
  8. William Mateyo Tuwemi Gondwe says:
    07/05/2017 at 16:08

    hand off we are tired of Kamulepo news find other news so that we see strange things

    Reply
  9. Godfrey Clayton says:
    07/05/2017 at 16:06

    Kamulepo ndibulutu

    Reply
  10. Mwenye Ali Jamali says:
    07/05/2017 at 16:04

    linali plan,cholinga chogwetsa boma

    Reply
  11. Chimzy Owen Hardworck says:
    07/05/2017 at 16:03

    Kkkkkk mkuluyi utambwali suzamuthera

    Reply
  12. Keffasi Ceph C says:
    07/05/2017 at 16:02

    Bt what if it is true?

    Reply
  13. John Wa Mabankers Halord says:
    07/05/2017 at 15:59

    same storeee??

    Reply
  14. Vitumbiko Vya A Mlakata says:
    07/05/2017 at 15:57

    Hahahaaaaa akitaa saafa amangopezekaa wo njatwaa kkkkkkkkkkk

    Reply
  15. Harrison Mabvumbe says:
    07/05/2017 at 15:55

    Kkkkkkkkkk

    Reply

