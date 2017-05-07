By Malawi24 Reporter May 7, 2017
Legislator for Rumphi East Kamlepo Kalua whose family claimed he had been missing, has been found.
According to media reports, Kalua was found this morning at Njamba roundabout.
Photos circulating on the social media show Kamlepo dressed in smart clothes with a neatly shaven face. He is also tied with blue ropes.
Media reports indicate that Kamlepo claim that unknown people dumped him at the spot.
It is said that Kamlepo claims that he does not remember anything about his abduction.
Kupepesa sikupusa munthu wamkulu apa pokha pepesani ku mtundu wa amalawi. Star marley anaimba kale olo kamudzu amene anapepesa. Malawi anachangamuka ku Rumphi konko zimenezi
mutawafusa achikulirewo akuti chinachitika ndi chani?
ndimomwe akuonekeramo wazimanga ekha ameneyo
playing his own cards…..wawona parliament ilipafupi basi kuvumbulukako
Kkkkkkkkkkk Kamlepo its a pc ov a joke
Mr Ibu
THIS IS POLUTICAL GAME JST BLACK MAIL OTHERS,WE RE TIRED WITH SUCH NO SENSE
kamlepo issue is totally acting..
Za ameneyu ndidayamba kumva mma 90’s.. ask Makolija he know hw crook is this gogo….awawa ndi anthu amene akulephelesa Malawi kutukuka…y dont they givup wth politics and luk afta there zizukulutunzi
paja Pa chichewa Pali mau oti “chili ndi mutu, chili ndi mzeru”. Ndizotheka kuti Mr kalua apangira dala monga mmene ambiri tikulankhulila apa. koma titati tione mbali ina ya nkhaniyi zinthuzi ndi ndale izi ndiye olo mutakhala inu osowesao mupanga chilichonse pofuna kuti a kaluwa asakhulupiridwe.Atchena inde, koma kidnapper angalephele kuchapa ndi kusita kapena kumsambisa munthu mkovuta kodi? ine ndikuona kuti zonsezi ndi zadala ati ife tizingoti kamlepo ngwamaplan.kodi iyeyo ndi mwana kuti angalephele kudziwa kuti munthu ogwidwa saoneka bwino? kwa ine ndekha apapa pokha omwe adamusowesa ka mulepo ndawaziwa.aziulula okha apa
Paja tilibe Nyasa Comedy Award otherwise nkuluyu amafunika mphoto yakeyake uyu….ndalikonda sewero limeneli ndipo nzamuvotera
Kkkkkk ati amumanga kachingwe kakeko kachepelenji bwanji sanavulale pomyponyapo hahaha kamba anga mwala
koma abale zina ukaona!!! cholinga tiziti anakupangan kidnap..oh my God munthu wankulu wazelezekatu uyu.. kapena mukufuna kuyambisa ķalua drama group.. Shame man. kumakula nthawi zina coz this is nonsense..
The great one osati enawa
We are glad he is found.
We are glad he is found.
He is a joker , MRA ikumufuna uko
How do you mean he is a joker? Somebody was missing and has finally been found tied with ropes and you are saying he is a joker? Don’t you know that this situation was a matter of life or death?
Amasokoneza Amalawi too much!!!!
Amapanga kabisabisa eti??
Wonders shall never end..kodi gwape ameneyi ma plan ake akuti ndiotani?
,,,,,,,and looking clean!
Zina ukaona osowetsedwa ameneyu kkkkkkk
Kkkkkkk koma ndaseka
Attention seeker
Chamba nchoipa kwambiri, sichitherapo. Mkuluyu fodya too much.
kamlepo usamatiseweretse wamva?
Kape ameneu anene komwe anali sizoyipitsirana mbiri apa komanso wa kidnapping saoneka chonchi the best way anene basi sizimenezo ayi ma move achitonga akanikatu apa
Tikufenji iyi
He likes drama this actor
Wonders shall never end….
Tchweee mwana tchweeeer!
DPP regime thugs are busy making jokes out this incident, yes we know its your time but everybody knows that kangawuluke chamwam’mba bwanji koma tsiku Lina kadzatera.
timakudziwani tidzakukwapulani.
Fuck you!!
A traffic zimenezi mukulankhulira drama yi kkkkkkkkkk
Hahahaha akuchita kukhala serious za drama zomwezi koma amalawi ena kupepela bwanji
Imagine adah awanso dzina Traffic ali siliyasi ndi madirama gogo Kamlepo
Iwe nde wopenga, kutukwana zomwezi? Iweso nde wopepera bwanji! Zoona ndebvu pepeyaaa kumatukwana pagulupa? Alindimulandu ndi MRA not DPP. Zoti Ameneyo analowesa magalimoto mozembera MRA suukuziwa?
mr kamulepo tell the national exactry where you went
Wayamba sewero uyu
what if the thugs made sure that he look clean like this so you people don’t believe his story? did you thought about that? no because it’s working
ndiye ku Malawi kumeneko
A kamlepo mwaziyipitsila mbiri, ndale Zanji izi
He shud be arrested for lying that he was abducted
Zinalakwika kt munthu kukaphwanya nyumba yake kenako nzasowa. Amene amamsungawo zinachita kuavuta kt ampange ting’iting’i. Nde akufuna tizilimbana pano. Zoona zake waakanika uyu nchifkwa zili dere. Ummmm kamlepo nde ndi katundudi mzito. Awakanike awa??????? Tiyeni tizilimbana naye chabe pakamwa pompa
Kod awa chamba akadasutabe??mr Kamlepo,u dnt need Jesus alone but also Luke,Mathew,Moses,Peter,John & all disciples u might also need Judas iscariot all to pray 4 U coz mul nd ziwanda heavy
Nako ku Nigeria anamwali aja anasowa zaka ziwiri pa sukulu ina apezeka lero. Kamlepo Kaluwa naye wapezeka lero
Next Mr mumaitha
Kodi nde kuti bas nkhani yomwe tidzimva pano ikhala ya kamlepo bas, nkhani zina palibe? A Malawi 24 tapezani nkhani zina
anali ku uhule uyu phwaphwaphwa kkkkk
A ZBS Tamufusani munthuyu atiwuze zowona analikuti?
Kkkkkkkk malawi eeeee
He must have a nice vacation
koma mdala ameneyu sazatheka zochita kupanga yekha izi
Hahaha starlin samafa paja nd mwINI film. Kma na apa pokha akamlepo film sinabebe, akanakmenyani kkkhapani magazi chuchu moti anthu akumverenidi chisoni kaya. Hahahaha film sinabebe ndeno tzingweto mkanaika ta mcp kt an2u akhulupilire2
Hahaha!
Kkkkkkkk Malawi uyo hayayi
playing boy
kkkkk Malawi24 is after the colours of ropes used tyng him.
mwini film z back !!!!!!!
Munalawilira ku church a #Malawi24 eti? Mwaweluka tsano.
KKKKKK kkkkkkkk haaaaaaaàhaha mmm this
Actor samafa….
Anali kuchibwezi uyu musavutikenao kuti anasowesedwa. Wangomva kuti parliament asegula watumphuka kuopa kusemphana ndi 2mita allowance. Osowesedwa 4 a wek amaoneka wasmat chochi kkkkkkkkk ndiye kidnapp amamusamalatu. Akadakhala kuti osunga anthu mwaupandu amatero enafe titapita kumeneko kukakhalilatu zikuoneka kuti kulibe umphawi koma ntendere okhaokha
wabwelak mu tchile kkk
mwachedwa nayotu a malawi 24
Wopenga wazilowetsa drama Uyu Timing Cholinga Tizit Anasowa Move Yofuna Kutchukra Kwambr Zopangana Iz Munthu Sanagwidwe Uyu Asatipusitse Akanamugwira Akanampanga Zina Nd Zina.
Ndale zapa Malawi Chisamuntha mix Kongolesi!
Zacharia wanthu wanthu hahahahaha
starring samafa!!! welcome back
AKUTHAWA MLANDU WOLOWESA MAGALIMOTO MOBELA MRA. he is a joker
Za ziii,wadzimangilira yekha uyo.