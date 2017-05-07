Legislator for Rumphi East Kamlepo Kalua whose family claimed he had been missing, has been found.

According to media reports, Kalua was found this morning at Njamba roundabout.

Photos circulating on the social media show Kamlepo dressed in smart clothes with a neatly shaven face. He is also tied with blue ropes.

Media reports indicate that Kamlepo claim that unknown people dumped him at the spot.

It is said that Kamlepo claims that he does not remember anything about his abduction.