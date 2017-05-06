Hit and run driver kills footballer

Police in Mzuzu are hunting for a driver who hit to death a player for Ekwendeni United at Kaweche near Ekwendeni.

The footballer is 26-year-old Amon Mbunge who played as a defender for the club.

According to deputy public relations officer for Mzuzu Police Station Cecilia Mfune, the driver was heading to Mpherembe from Ekwendeni.

Upon arrival at Kaweche Admarc, he tried to overtake the victim who was cycling.

In the process, the driver hit the cyclist who died on the spot after sustaining serious head injuries.

Meanwhile, police are trying to find the driver and if apprehended he will be charged with a case of causing death due to reckless driving.

Mbunge hailed from Sekani Village in the area of Traditional Authority Mtwalo in Mzimba.