TNM Super League opener shifted to Civo Stadium

…Sulom says Bingu National Stadium booked for Church activities

Super League of Malawi (Sulom) has announced that this season’s TNM Super League opening match between defending champions Kamuzu Barracks and Be Forward Wanderers has been shifted to Civo Stadium from Bingu National Stadium.

Initially, the opening ceremony was meant to take place at the newly 40 thousand capacity stadium on Saturday, 6th May from 13:00 hours but Sulom has been told to change the venue because the facility was already booked for church activities.

“We have just received a call from the Stadium Management that a church booking which was made sometime back has been confirmed,” said Sulom treasurer Tiya Somba Banda.

Apart from the opening ceremony game, Super League matches will also be played in all the four regions of Malawi in the first week.

At the Mzuzu Stadium, new comers Chitipa United will entertain last season’ runners up Nyasa Big Bullets while at Kamuzu Stadium, Premier Bet Wizards will play host to Silver Strikers FC.

At Chitowe Stadium, Dwangwa United will rock horns with Masters Security.

On Sunday, Civil Sporting Club will welcome Mafco FC at Civo Stadium while at Mzuzu Stadium, Moyale Barracks will play host to Nyasa Big Bullets.

At Zomba Community Centre Ground, Red Lions will welcome Blantyre United, with Blue Eagles and Mzuni FC rocking horns at Nankhaka Stadium.

The final match of the day will see Azam Tigers hosting Silver Strikers at Kamuzu Stadium.