Teenage mother kills son before committing suicide

A teenage mother on Sunday killed her three-year-old son and later committed suicide after the child’s father refused to marry her in Mangochi district.

Mangochi Police Spokesperson Rodrick Maida has confirmed the death of the two to Malawi24.

Maida identified the deceased mother as Gertrude Gwedemule, 17, and her son Talandira William who were both found hanging in mango trees.

According to Maida, the teenage mother was in a relationship with William Joza, 24, who promised to marry her.

“Gertrude then got pregnant and gave birth to Talandira but William refused to marry her. Three years passed without marriage arrangements and their parents agreed to solve the issue on 30 April at William’s parents’ house,” Maida told Malawi24.

But on Sunday the teenager hanged her son with a rope in a nearby mango and he died on the spot.

Gertrude then ran away from her parents’ house and was on 1 May, 2017 found dead after she hanged herself to another mango tree.

Postmortem conducted at Chilipa Health Facility revealed that death was caused due to strangulation.

Meanwhile, police in the district are advising the general public that disappointment is not the end of life hence they should seek advice from elders unlike committing suicide.

Both Talandira and Gertrude hailed from Divala village, Sub-Traditional Authority Mtonda in Mangochi.