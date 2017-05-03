Super League side boasts of having the best squad

…We have the best squad

Be Forward Wanderers outspoken team manager Steve Madeira says his side has the best and quality defenders in Malawi just days before the commencement of the new TNM Super League.

The Nomads signed former Silver Strikers Captain and current Flames vice-Captain Lucky Malata in the summer and have Foster Namwera, Harry Nyirenda, Stanley Sanudi, Boston Kabango and Francis Mulimbika.

However, Namwera scored two own goals in the Nomads 1-2 loss to Moyale Barracks in a friendly last week.

Now, Madeira is boasting that no team in Malawi can match their quality in defence.

“We are not very worried with our squad especially in defence because we have the best defenders in Malawi. These guys can protect our goalkeeper in the entire 90 Minutes without conceding a goal and this is giving us all the hopes that we can finally win the championship for the first time in 12 years.

“We will not give any excuses when we fail to win the league this season because even apart from the quality defenders we have, our squad is the best as to compared to others despite the injuries we are having now especially up front but we have every asset to win us the league this season,” he told the local media.

On Monday, Wanderers General Secretary Mike Butao challenged the Yasin Osman led technical panel to win the league saying failure to bring the championship to Lali Luban road will see them losing their jobs once the season is over.

“We have challenged the technical panel to win us the league because as executive, we feel that we have given them every resource. Our players are paid good monies than players from other clubs and we have strengthened the team in each and every department so if they fail to win the league then we will have no choice but to fire them.

“We don’t want cups this season, we want the championship. We have even kept a special place for the league trophy. Our friends have been winning it for years, why not us? So we won’t welcome anything apart from the league title, 12 years is just too much,” Butao told MBC.

The last time Wanderers won the league was in 2006.

However, the Nomads are likely to face Kamuzu Barracks without Peter Wadabwa, Amos Bello and Ishmael Thindwa due to injuries.