Police nab medical personnel over drugs

Police in Blantyre’s township of Chileka have arrested a medical assistant for stealing drugs at Lirangwe health centre.

The suspect Blessings Nsiku, 27, is reported to have been found with assorted medical drugs believed to have been stolen from a government health facility in the township.

Confirming to Malawi24, Chileka police spokesperson Grace Mwale said the police intercepted a vehicle that carried the drugs at Lunzu roadblock.

“After questioning him, he admitted that he was taking the medicine to Chinamwali Private Clinic in Zomba” said Mwale.

She added that the police are still investigating on the matter to find people involved in the drug theft at the health centre.

Nsiku is yet to appear in court to answer charges of theft by public servant contrary to section 283 (1) of the Malawi’s penal code.

He comes from Angilesi Village, Traditional Authority (TA) Lundu in Chikhwawa district.