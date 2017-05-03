Kamlepo is missing, family expresses worry

Controversial member of Parliament for Rumphi East, Kamlepo Kalua has gone missing.

According to media reports, Kalua went missing soon after MRA and the Police raided his house where they impounded two cars on the grounds of tax evasion.

His rapper son, Fredokiss has said that after the raid his father went missing.

“We do not know where he is,” he has been quoted by the local media as saying.

“It is not typical of him to just leave home without communicating. As a family, we are seriously worried,” the son added.