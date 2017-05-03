Kamlepo is missing, family expresses worry

Controversial member of Parliament for Rumphi East, Kamlepo Kalua has gone missing.
According to media reports, Kalua went missing soon after MRA and the Police raided his house where they impounded two cars on the grounds of tax evasion.
His rapper son, Fredokiss has said that after the raid his father went missing.
“We do not know where he is,” he has been quoted by the local media as saying.
“It is not typical of him to just leave home without communicating. As a family, we are seriously worried,” the son added.
Neale zapamalawi olamula safuna kukhala olakwa nkumazuzulidwa,and bkoz of recycled politicians thingz will Neva change…the dausi’s using old MCP tactics to silent critics..
We should be very careful when we comment this topic because kamlepo was against wrongs the government officials were doing. Late hope he is not murdered. If he really disappeared my eyes will first point to ruling government
I thought people with opposing views in Malawi used to go missing under the reign of Ngwazi and John Tembo with their Malawi Young Pioneer wing??? IT IS SAD IF PEOPLE WITH OPPOSING VIEWS HAVE CONTINUED GOING MISSING AT THIS NEW ERA!!!