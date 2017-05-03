Devotion: Release the right spiritual code

When a child is playing on a computer and they hit any key on keyboard, it will be displayed on the screen. Even if it were an adult, they would get same results. Even if they were just doing it jockingly, the results would be the same. So it doesnt matter your age or the situation, your words have a spiritual key as said in the opening verse. Once you touch the code, you get results. Whether a child speaks the same, they would get same results. Even a mad man will get same results.

You may think that your words are simply a physical voice but that’s not the case. Every Word contains a spiritual code.In communications and information processing, code is a system of rules to convert information such as a letter, word, sound, image, or gesture into another form or representation. Your words contain a spiritual code that has an effect to cause changes in the spiritual realm. They can bring life or death based on the source of the code. If you speak inline with the Word of God, you bring life. If the source of your words isn’t the Word of God, you release spiritually dead codes.Proverbs 18 : 21 ” Death and life are in the power of the tongue: and they that love it shall eat the fruit thereof.”

Any spiritual code has power to effect changes in the spiritual world. Code its a KEY for opening or closing. That is why you need to be careful with the spiritual code you release as you speak.You can open or give access to life or death. The Bible tells us about the issue of the Shunammite woman in 2 Kings 4:20-26 .The woman, although her son was dead, she never spoke about the death of the son but rather she released spiritual codes that contained life over her son. She said “it well” in other versions NIV “it is alright.” If she had spoken a negative Word, she would have released codes of death that could completely kill the son, but because of the positive confession, she received back the child alive. “It is well”, this should be your daily confession. Release spiritual codes of goodness to yourself, your career, church, your country, your neighbourhood, your family, your job, your company and into everything that affects you. Effect changes through the right spiritual code.

In Job we are told to release the code of upliftment even when men make you low. Even if situations make you low, speak upliftment sad encouragement. Refuse to release wrong codes.Release the right codes of upliftment, encouragement and success. Job 22 : 29 “When they make [you] low, you will say, [There is] a lifting up; and the humble person He lifts up and saves.” Release the life code in every situation in your life that seems like was dying and you can turn around the situation.

Confession(release the right code now).

Be born again today. Don’t harden your heart. +265888326247 +265888704227