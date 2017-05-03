Civil servant sells govt motorcycle engine

Police in Ntcheu have arrested the district’s agriculture officer for being suspected to have sold a government owned motorcycle engine.

According to police files, the suspect has been identified as Richard Kalulu who was arrested on Monday.

It is reported that Kalulu sold the engine DT 175 for a motorcycle registration number MG 90.

Kalulu is reported to have told a motorcycle mechanic who has so far been identified as Davie to remove the engine from the motorcycle. He then sold the engine to a person who is yet to be identified.

Police files have also revealed that authorities at Ntcheu District Agriculture office were alerted and they instructed Kalulu to return the engine.

After the suspect failed to give them the engine, the district authorities reported the issue to police who later arrested Kalulu after a chase.

He is currently in police custody at Ntcheu police and he will appear in court soon to answer charges of theft by civil servant.