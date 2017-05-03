Chaponda’s contempt of court case dying natural death

The Zambia-Malawi maize procurement scandal kicked up a storm and tempers flared at the height of the scandal when the then minister of agriculture, irrigation and water development George Chaponda flew to Germany on official duty.

A grouping of civil society organizations ganged up against Chaponda after he travelled to Germany on ministerial duties despite a court order barring him from doing so.

The concerned citizens applied for contempt of court case against Chaponda at Mzuzu high court but silence on the matter depicts that the case is dying a natural death.

Charles Kajoloweka who was among the leaders of the CSOs was of the view that the matter has taken too long but he hoped court proceedings will resume soon.

“But surely from January to this time it’s a long period one would expect the court would have acted on our application, but the court seemed to have not have acted on our application and our view is that the court is to do their job,” said Kajoloweka.

However, Judiciary spokesperson Mlenga Mvula said in an interview with Malawi24 on Tuesday morning that the matter is to be in court soon.

“The matter is before the Mzuzu high court and surely sooner than later the date will be set for the hearing, it’s a matter of when the matter will be in court and we are aware that some concerned citizens sued honourable Chaponda, the court will commence hearing of the case and it will determine whether it is contempt of court,” said Mvula.

He added that the matter was delayed due to the schedule of the judges arguing the court had a lot of cases to be looked into.

“The matter came while the court had a lot of cases to look into, that’s why there is that delay for the case but it will be in court very soon,” he added.

Chaponda was reported to be in a legal battle with the CSOs following his trip to Germany where he represented the country as minister responsible for the ministry of agriculture, irrigation and water development in Malawi.

His trip followed an injunction granted by the Mzuzu high court restraining him from carrying out ministerial duties after he was accused of corrupt conduct during procurement of maize from Zambia.