CAMA demands answers over sugar scarcity in Malawi

Consumers Association of Malawi (CAMA) has asked Illovo Sugar Malawi Limited to explain to Malawians why sugar has become scarce in the country.

Through a press statement signed by its executive director John Kapito, the organisation has expressed shock over failure by Illovo to explain to the nation why the commodity is not available on the market.

“Sugar is one of the essential products and its importance to the country’s economy cannot be over emphasized.

“It is therefore surprising that despite assurances by the company that it is producing enough sugar to meet the demand, the sugar scarcity situation is getting worse by the day and there is no effort to address the scarcity,” CAMA says in the statement..

The organisation says the scarcity has led to a hike in the commodity’s prices. CAMA notes that the hike of the price of sugar has contributed to the high cost of living among Malawians.

“Consumers across the country are now being forced to pay between K950 and K1000 for 1kg packet of sugar than the recommended retail price of K750,” says the statement.

According to CAMA, sugar remains a protected product against imports and it is disheartening that Illovo is taking advantage of that protection to punish Malawian consumers.

CAMA has since asked the ministry of industry, trade and tourism to allow other traders to import sugar from other countries to address the crisis which has undermined the Buy Malawi campaign.