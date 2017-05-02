Thugs invade police unit

Unknown thugs have invaded Chimbiya police unit in Dedza district, Malawi24 can report.

According to reports, thugs broke into the store room of the unit after the officer on duty joined his colleagues who were working at a roadblock some meters away.

The thugs are reported to have gone away with two guns kept in the unlocked stores room of the police unit.

They have also stolen date stamps, Ink pad, solar panel, office chair and staple machine from the police unit.

Meanwhile the police are yet to make an arrest on the matter.

The police have since launched a manhunt to arrest the suspects in connection with the robbery.