Hit and run driver kills man

A hit and run driver on Saturday killed a 26-year old man in Dowa district.

Dowa Police spokesperson Richard Kaponda has identified the deceased as Madalitso Mpinganjira.

According to Kaponda, the accident occurred along Dowa-Lumbadzi road at Mtata village, near Dowa Turn-off trading centre.

“The unknown driver was driving a motor vehicle from Dowa Turn-off Trading centre, going towards Dzaleka direction along Dowa-Lumbadzi road.

“Upon arrival at Mtata village he hit the deceased who was walking on left lane heading in the same direction,” said Kaponda.

Following the impact the pedestrian died on the spot but the driver did not stop.

Postmortem conducted at Dowa District Hospital by medical personnel showed that death was due to multiple injuries.

Meanwhile, Police in the district are hunting for the driver and when he will be arrested he will answer the charge of reckless driving and causing death.

The deceased hailed from Mbalame 1 village, Traditional Authority (T/A) Mkukula in Dowa district.