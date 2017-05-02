Alumni furnish Malamulo School

In a quest to help improve quality of education at Malamulo Secondary School, former students of the school have donated desks worth K750,000.

Speaking during presentation of the donation, chairperson of the Alumni Association Madalitso Njolomole said despite financial hurdles the country is going through, they decided to pay back to the school as former students.

Njolomole claimed that the development will leave no room for excuses from Form Four students who will be sitting for their national exams in June.

According to Njolomole, as part of motivating the students the association will splash out cash amounting to 50,000 Kwacha to any candidate that will pass below 10 points.

Last year the association also contributed to the facility with 20 sets of computers and a set of sports uniform.