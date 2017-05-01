MCTU wants minimum wage increased

The Malawi Congress of Trade Unions (MCTU) has told government to revise the minimum wage to match the current economic situation.

MCTU president Luther Mambala made the remarks during commemoration of World Labour Day in Malawi’s commercial city, Blantyre.

He said the current K687 daily earning per worker as minimum wage is not enough and should be revised. “It is very important that employers should motivate employees by giving them enough salary.

Therefore MCTU is demanding a revision of a minimum wage that has been stable for some time,” Mambala said.

“In current economic hardships K687 per day to be provided to a worker to meet his or her need is insufficient. This is why we are appealing to government to scrutinize this daily earning to improve things,” he added. S

peaking at the same function, Minister of Labour, Sports and Manpower Development Henry Mussa admitted that the minimum wage is low as it cannot even carter for transport that employees use daily.

“Indeed the minimum wage is not even enough from Zingwangwa to various employees in respective offices. I can assure workers in the country that soon stakeholders will meet and see the way forward on this issue,” Mussa said.

The labour minister also revealed that labour laws will be revised so that they should conform to the modern world.

“Public Reforms have demanded our ministry to revise the labour laws so that we can match the dynamic industry and worldwide recommendable labour laws. The revision of the laws will benefit both employers and employees,” Mussa said.