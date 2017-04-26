Women tie teenage girl’s vagina with string

Police in Dedza district are keeping in custody three women for tying private parts of a 17-year-old girl with an aim of elongating her labia minora.

Dedza Police spokesperson Edward Kabango has confirmed about the arrest of the three.

The women are Sellina Yohane, 38, from Sambuyo village, Felista Steve, 33, from Kaulemaonde, and Joyce Sitole, 40, from Kaulemaonde all from the area of Traditional Authority Kamenyagwaza in Dedza.

According to Kabango, the trio went with the little girl to a tomato garden on 10th March where they wanted to harvest tomatoes.

“In the course of their work they started advising the girl to prepare fully for marriage by making her private parts attractive so that she should not be divorced. Then they tied her private parts with a string,” said Kabango.

On 16th this month, the girl’s mother noted that she had difficulties in walking and was passing on urine without control.

When the mother asked her, the girl revealed what had happened.

The issue was reported to police, leading to the arrest of the three women.