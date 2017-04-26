National Fibre Project is a game changer – Mutharika

President Arthur Peter Mutharika has said he is optimistic that the coming of fibre project will boost the country’s communication sector.

Mutharika made the remarks during the official launch of National Optic Fibre Backbone Project at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Malawi’s capital city, Lilongwe.

Mutharika said the project will put the country in the information world to match other countries worldwide.

“This Project is a game changer, just like our skilled development and community colleges, investment programs, exploration and diversification of area production and the national identification system. These are transformed projects set to change Malawi forever,” said Mutharika.

“Today we are taking a long step in transformation of this country. Sustainable transformation means sustainable system, Malawi needs vibrant systems for sustainable development and that is why we are commissioning today the National Optic Fibre Backbone Project,” he added.

Malawi’s head of state also urged people in the country to have an identity card as the registration process will start very soon.

Malawi Information Minister Nicholas Dausi said the coming of the project will improve a lot of services that depend on internet accessibility countrywide as the project is targeting all districts.

“The project is expected to achieve among others Electronic Learning, Electronic Banking and Electronic Health,” Dausi said.

A company from China is expected to do the work with Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) as an implementing company.