MBS gets tough on Midori manufacturers

The Malawi Bureau of Standards (MBS) has warned manufacturers of liquor packaged in plastic bottles that they are to be dragged to court if they continue production of the liquor locally known as ”Midori”

The sentiments follow reports of the banned liquor still being on the market across the country.

Reacting on the reports, MBS director general Davlin Chokazinga said they have advised the police to confiscate the liquor on the market across the country.

Chokazinga added that the police are now to be checking in roadblocks as a way of blocking distribution of Midori in Malawi.

He further warned the companies behind the production of the liquor that they are breaking laws of the country.

“Those that are producing the liquor are actually breaking the laws, we have communicated to them to stop doing so and if we see them doing so, we shall just seek court intervention,” said Chokazinga.

MBS banned the liquor as per Act 51:02 stipulated in MS 210 of 1990.