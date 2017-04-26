Madagascar arrive in Malawi

The Berea Stars of Madagascar arrived Kamuzu International Airport on Wednesday ahead of their second leg in the 2018 Championship of African Nations (CHAN) against Malawi on Saturday at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe.

The visitors carry a 1 goal lead over the Flames thanks to their first leg victory at their home soil.

Madagascar had a gland game against Ronny Van Geneugden’s men but they were very unlucky to find the back of the net more than once.

According to reports from Antananarivo, the Berea Stars pressurized their opponents in the entire 90 minutes but failed to score more goals past Flames’ shot-stopper Ernest Kakhobwe who was very outstanding on the day.

However, the visitors are very much aware that a 1-ni goal deficit can easily be overturned by Malawi.

As one way of increasing their attacking instinct, Van Geneugden added veteran Be Forward Wanderers midfielder Joseph Kamwendo, Isaac Kaliyati, Micium Mhone, Robin Ngalande, Binwel Katinji and in form Wanderers striker Ishmael Thindwa.

The winner between the two sides will proceed to the second preliminary round where they will play Mozambique before proceeding to the qualifying groups.