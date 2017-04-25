Kamlepo angry with Manganya

Rumphi parliamentarian Kamlepo Kalua has claimed that popular comedian Manganya distorted history in a recent episode of Tikuferanji by not mentioning all people who fought for democracy in Malawi.

In an episode of the popular TV series on Saturday, Manganya whose real name is Michael Usi said former President Bakili Muluzi fought for democracy of the country.

However, the way Manganya presented this information did not go well with Kalua.

According to Kalua, mentioning Muluzi as the only person who fought for democracy of the country is misleading.

“Manganya is saying Bakili Muluzi fought for democracy and the way he is putting it it’s as if it was a lone battle. This is misleading.

“Bakili is one amongst many who participated in the fight for multiparty democracy. We should be careful how we present history. The youth should not be misled,” added Kamlepo.

He further asked Manganya to check his stand on the history of people who fought for democracy of the country.

Kalua said among other people who fought for democracy are Chakufwa Chihana, Chakakala Chaziya, Matembo Mzunda, Collins Chizumira, Shyley Kondowe, Harry Thomson, Khazika Banda and Standford Kasakula.

During the Saturday episode of “Tikuferanji”, Manganya also condemned the Anti- Corruption Bureau (ACB) for failing to arrest former agriculture Minister Dr George Chaponda who was found with huge sums of money in his house.

“In Malawi people are suffering, failing to get K1000 while somebody is being found with a large sum of cash at his house,” said Manganya in the series.