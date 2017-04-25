Police have arrested a sister to former President Joyce Banda in connection to the fake letter that claims that Vice President Saulos Chilima will resign.

Banda’s sister, Cecilia Kumpukwe, is accused of taking part in forging the letter which was presented as if it was authored by Chilima.

According to reports, Police arrested Kumpukwe at her home in Blantyre and have since taken her to Lilongwe.

Kumpukwe’s arrest comes after the arrest of another woman identified as Stella Assani who is suspected to have authored the fake letter.

The two women are also linked to Banda’s People’s Party (PP).

Recently, Minister of Information Nicholas Dausi told the nation that PP members are the ones who authored the fake letter in order to create enmity between President Peter Mutharika and Chilima.

“We know people who wrote this letter, they are people who lost the power of governing this country and are on the run, so we are asking the police to come up with their names quickly since they have got a case to answer,” said Dausi last week.