Blantyre girls shot in the arm

As one way of encouraging girls to be in schools, a Malawian based in China has donated school uniforms to girls in Blantyre.

The well-wisher Pamela Ndovi through Girls Talk Initiative Project has donated the uniforms to girls around the city of Blantyre.

Speaking in interview with Malawi24, Girls Talk Initiative Project manager George Nedi applauded the gesture from Ndovi.

“We are proud of the support that we have received there are a lot of school going girls that need uniforms and we feel that the donation will be a change to them,” said Nedi.

Nedi also applauded some well-wishers for their interest in supporting the girls for them to be empowered citizens.

He further urged other individuals and organisations to come forth to support the girls for them to be responsible citizens.

“Those that have interest they can partner with us and we can help them identify the needy girls in Malawi,” added Nedi.

Meanwhile some well-wishers have disclosed willingness to support the project that will see many girls in need getting the support that they desire.

Among the donors that have disclosed interest include Shauna Cuthbertson from United States of America.