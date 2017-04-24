Malawian woman hit to death in South Africa

A Malawian woman has died after a car hit her to death in Cape Town in South Africa.

Christopher Nkhoma, a Malawian man who is currently in the rainbow nation, identified the woman as Edina, 32, and said she was living in Cape Town.

He said the woman was hit by the car on Saturday as she was trying to cross a road. According to Nkhoma, the woman was on her way to her workplace when the accident happened.

“She left her home going to her workplace and unfortunately when she was crossing the road she was hit by a car and died on the spot,” Nkhoma said.

The deceased hailed from Mangochi in the Southern Region of Malawi.

Her body is currently in mortuary for postmortem and it is not yet known whether her remains will be laid to rest in Malawi or in the rainbow nation.

The incident comes days after a 25 year-old Malawian was found dead in his room in South Africa.

The deceased Dokiso Lwanja, 25, was living with his friend in the same house and was found dead in his room on Monday morning.