Joseph Kamwendo, four others joins Flames camp

Flames head coach Ronny Van Geneugden has called into camp veteran Be Forward Wanderers midfielder Joseph Kamwendo ahead of the upcoming second leg clash in the 2018 Championship of African Nations (CHAN) preliminary round.

The Malawi Senior National team conceded with three minutes to play on the clock against the Barea Stars.

Now, with the second leg coming, the Flames have to overturn the 1-nil deficit if they are to progress to the second preliminary round.

RVG and his boys arrived back into the country on Monday through Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe.

Soon after arriving, the Belgium tactician has called into camp Kamwendo, Chisomo Mpachika, Ishmael Thindwa, Micium Mhone and Isaac Kaliyati.

The players have already joined with the rest of the players and will start their preparations on Tuesday.

According to reports, RVG is not convinced with the fire power hence calling six players into the camp.

Beating Madagascar will see the Flames playing Mozambique in the second round.