Devotion: We were justified in Him

Rom 4:25 “He was given over because of our transgressions and was raised for the sake of our justification.”

The Word justification means “Declared Innocent, not guilty. Declared free from any offence or sin.” The resurrection of Jesus brought us justification. You no longer need to justify yourself.This is why the Bible says the Born Again cannot be condemned.Romans 8:1 “There is therefore now no condemnation for those who are in Christ Jesus.

2 Cor 5:21 “God made the one who did not know sin to be sin for us, so that in him we would become the righteousness of God.”

God looks at us as the righteous. The reason we don’t commit sin is because it doesn’t conform to our nature of righteousness. Some people are so sin conscious that always they check if they have sinned against God. This is wrong. Such people easily sin. You need to be righteousness conscious and sin will not be close to you. When you put on white nice shirt and you are aware of it, you can’t lean against dirty wall because of the nice cloth. In the same way, when you are aware of your righteousness, you can’t be found at a spiritually dirty place or doing dirty stuff.

Don’t say you are a sinner. God is not pleased. When you say you are a sinner, you draw yourself closer to sin. If you have sinned, receive forgiveness in the name of Jesus. Then declare that you are his righteousness. The more you do this, the more you live in the victorious life over sin. Sin will never dominate you. In Jesus name.

Confession

I am the righteousness of God justified by the resurrection of Jesus. I live a life above sin. I walk in consciousness of my nature. I can’t allow the devil to condemn me. In Jesus name.

