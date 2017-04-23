Politician Hellen Singh dead

Politician cum business magnet Hellen Singh has died, Malawi24 has learnt.

Reports say Singh who led the United Independence Party (UIP) in the 2014 elections breathed her last at Adventist Hospital in Blantyre where she had been receiving treatment for a ‘long’ period of time.

Singh was the second female contestant in the 2014 elections after Joyce Banda of the Peoples Party (PP) who at the time of the polls was Malawi’s President.

She owned SS Rent a Car services.

Singh was also earmarked to contest in the next elections in 2019.

MORE TO COME