Wandale nabbed for hoodwinking Thyolo residents

..PLO suspects Ngongoliwa to be behind the arrest

Malawi Police in Lilongwe on Friday arrested People’s Land Organization (PLO) leader Vincent Wandale following reports that he obtained money from Thyolo residents after telling them that he was to give them land.

Confirming the arrest Malawi Police spokesperson James Kadadzela said the Police in Thyolo received a complaint from some PLO members as they disclosed that Wandale collected money from them in a fight to reclaim land from tea estate owners.

“I can confirm that we have arrested Vincent Wandale, we received complaints from Thyolo that he has been collecting money from residents on an assurance that he was to give them land,” said Kadadzela.

He added that the police are to send Wandale to Thyolo district where he is to answer charges of obtaining money by false pretences contrary to section 319(1) of the penal code.

However, Executive Director for PLO Crispin Nkhoma has accused Senior Chief Ngongoliwa of being behind the arrest arguing that he mobilized the residents to get Wandale arrested.

Nkhoma added that PLO members agreed to a fee of K6000 which everyone approved as a grouping.

Ngongoliwa has since downplayed the reports arguing that he is not aware of Wandale’s arrest.

Wandale has been in legal battle with tea estate owners as he claims that the estates are owned by the residents of Thyolo and Mulanje district.