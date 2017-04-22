Flames play Madagascar this afternoon

The Flames of Malawi will play Madagascar this afternoon at the 20 000 capacity Mahamasina Municipal Stadium in the 2018 Championship of African Nations (CHAN) preliminary first leg clash.

Ranked 120 in FIFA standings, the Barea stars have tremendously improved under Franck Rajaonarisamba.

This will be Ronny Van Geneugden’ first competitive match since taking over as head coach a fort night ago.

On Tuesday, Flames played to a goalless draw against Kenya in Nairobi in a strength-testing match.

And in his pre-match interview, RVG has warned his boys to take extra caution against Madagacar saying underestimating them will be too suicidal.

“Madagascar is a good side and we cannot underestimate them. Ranking doesn’t matter when it comes to these matches so I have advised boys to give it all against the Barea stars,” he told Malawi’ state broadcaster MBC.

Malawi will likely switch to a 4-4-2 formation, with Manasse Chiyesa partnering Muhamad Sulumba up front.

RVG might use Dave Banda, Dalitso Sailesi, Chimango Kayira and Yamikani Chester in the midfield.

In defence, RVG will likely use Stainly Sanudi, Lucky Malata, John Lanjesi and Francis Mulimbika, with Ernest Kakhobwe retaining his position between the goal posts.

A win for Malawi in the first leg will put them in a good position to qualify to the second preliminary round ahead of the second leg on 29th April at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe.