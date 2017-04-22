Devotion: All things are working for you

Romans 8 : 28 “For we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose.”

God repeatedly tells us in his word not to worry and not to fear. He knows the circumstances and the situations that we meet in our Christian walk but he still maintains His Word that we should not worry nor fear anything. Why? Its because all things are working for your good.

Take Joseph for example, they sold him to Ishmaelites and that helped him get free transport to Egypt. In Egypt they sold him to Potiphar and that helped him get free accommodation in the foreign land where his vision would be fulfilled. Potiphar through his wife made him to be a prisoner and that helped him to get connections to Pharaoh. Then when he got the connections he was released and became a prime minister. In the midst of what others thought was confusion, Joseph was getting his promotion. Everything whether good or bad is working to promote your life. That is why if you are a doer of the Word, your life will be forward and upwards only. Every circumstances will push you forward although it was intended to make you fall.

2 Corinthians 4 : 17 ” For this slight momentary affliction is preparing for us an eternal weight of glory beyond all comparison.” This is the reason you must stick to the Word. Everything is just temporary and will pass away. The Word will remain. Every trouble in Joseph life passed away immediately after doing the promotional work but the Word of God about Him becoming a great leader remained. Stay in the Word. You are a success now and always. You are better today than yesterday and you are better tomorrow than today.

Confession

I am not moved by any circumstances because they are working for me. They are promoting me and I will never lose focus. I will stick to His Word. In Jesus Name. Amen.

