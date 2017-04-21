Sad news: Tony Chitsulo dead

Malawi24 has reliably been informed on the passing of former Bangwe Madrid, Silver Strikers and Be Forward Wanderers striker Tonny Chitsulo.

According to information at hand, Chitsulo has died some few hours ago at his residence in Bangwe.

Chitsulo, who was part of Malawi Under 17 national team that won the zone six games in South Africa, was seriously ill before his passing on Friday evening.

During his playing days, Chitsulo won many silverware with Silver Strikers when he formed a deadly combination with Green Harawa to win the golden boot in 2011.

His performance with the Under 17 at the African Youth Championship in Algeria caught the eyes of many as he was called into the senior national team but to the surprise of football lovers, Chitsulo turned down the call up.

From there, he got involved into a transfer dispute with Central Bankers, leading to the downfall of his career.

Details of his burrial arrangements will be made to the public later.

May his soul rest in peace.