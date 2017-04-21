Man’s headless body found in Nsanje

Police are investigating the death of a 70-year-old man whose body was found headless in Nsanje on Thursday.

Confirming the development was the district’s public relations officer Agnes Zalakoma who identified the deceased as Chatala Antonyo of Hapalikusala village T/A Malemia in the district.

Zalakoma said the murder of the man happened at Nthole Village in the area of Traditional Authority Malemia.

According to Zalakoma, the deceased was a watchman at a certain shop owned by Henly Chipojora of Balaka village T/A Malemia in the district.

On Wednesday night the victim did not report for duty as watchman and the following day he was found lying dead at Nthole village.

The matter was reported to Nsanje police Station and scene of crime was visited by CID personnel.

Law enforcers noted that the body was headless but the head was not anywhere near the crime scene.

The dead body was taken to Nsanje District Hospital for postmortem and police said enquires on the matter are underway to trace the killer(s).