Government wants help to improve education sector

The Malawi Government has reiterated the need for concerted efforts to reduce the problems being faced in the education sector.

This is coming at a time when most primary and secondary schools are facing various challenges such as lack of laboratory equipment as well as classroom blocks.

Spokesperson in the ministry of education Lindiwe Chide said government is trying its best to make sure that schools in the country are in good condition.

“As a ministry we are trying our best that we build more classroom blocks with support from our partners in order to make sure that pupils do not learn under harsh conditions,” Chide.

She added that there is high population of learners in various schools across the country so the resources are not enough to close all the gaps in order to offer quality education.

According to Chide, government alone cannot manage to cater for all the resources needed for every school but with the help of the community members the education sector can be boosted.