Woman fined for attempting to externalise Rands

A court in Lilongwe has fined a 40-year-old woman for attempting to externalise 5000 South African Rands.

Kondwani Useni has been ordered to pay K175,000 after being found guilty of the crime.

The court on Wednesday heard that on 4 April this year the woman was arrested in the departures lounge at Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) as she was about to board a South Africa bound South African Airlines on a business trip.

KIA spokesperson Sapulain Chitonde Lee said after reaching the security searching point, the woman was found with the 5,000 Rands and she failed to produce supporting documents.

In court, she was found guilty of being found in possession of 5,000 South African Rands and attempting to externalise the same.

When passing judgement, Lilongwe Senior Resident Magistrate Her Worship Yona sentenced the woman to pay a fine of MK175,000 or in default to serve 1 year in jail.

The forex has since been forfeited to the Malawi Government and already deposited to the Reserve Bank of Malawi.

The woman hails from Chiswe Village, Traditional Authority Kapeni in Blantyre.