‘Malawi Govt. has no money’ : MEC says no by-elections next month

At the back of a heightened a stand off on whether to hold a by election or a re-run in Lilongwe City South East Constituency, the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has said no polls will be held in the constituency and three other areas on 6th June 2017 as initially indicated.

This has been confirmed by MEC Chairperson Justice Jane Ansah.

According to Ansah, government has rightly told them it has no money to have the polls held.

” The government has indicated it may only have money after this year’s budget is passed, therefore we cannot do anything about it. We just have to wait” she is quoted as having told stakeholders at Chiwoko Primary school in the capital Lilongwe today.

The pollster was ordered by the Supreme Court of Appeal to hold a rerun of the Lilongwe City South East constituency after opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) candidate, Ulemu Msungama, disputed the results which saw ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate Bentley Namasasu declared winner in 2014.

But MEC had indicated it will instead hold a by-election in the constituency.

Ansah recently said the decision by MEC was arrived at owing to the fact that the country’s constitution does not give such provisions.

The MCP has however been left angry and threatened to drag MEC to court for contempt of court.

The pollster was meant told the elections in Lilongwe Msozi North Constituency whose seat in parliament fell vacant following the death of Highton Jiya on January 2.

An election was also supposed to take place in Mayani North Ward in Dedza district where councillor Peter Chimanzie died in February this year.

The other area is Mtsiliza Ward in Lilongwe following the death of Councilor Rodney Nsona.