Lilongwe by-election: MEC calls stakeholders’ meeting

The Malawi Electoral Commissioned (MEC) is scheduled to hold stakeholders’ meetings in preparation for by-elections in some parts of the country.

According to a statement signed by MEC acting Chief Elections Officer Thandie Nkovole, the electoral body will among other things unveil the calendar for the by-election that has been scheduled for June 6.

The electoral body has since invited Civil Society Organizations (CSO’s), Traditional leaders, and other stakeholders for the meetings that are to be held today in Lilongwe and Dedza.

The meeting in Lilongwe for Nsonzi North constituency will be at Mwatibu Teachers Development Centre (TDC) while for Mayani North constituency it will be at Tchesa TDC in Dedza district.

For Msiliza ward in Lilongwe the meeting will be at Msiliza School.

MEC is to have by-election in some parts of the country following deaths of representative that were elected during the May 2014 tripartite elections. While for Lilongwe City South East Constituency voters are to vote after a court ruled that the 2014 polls for the constituency were marred by irregularities.