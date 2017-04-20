We have history to protect – Nomads issues warning to Airtel Top 8 contestants

Be Forward Wanderers team manager Steve Madeira says his side will strive for success in the Airtel Top 8 Knockout Cup in order to maintain the record of winning every cup in the inaugural year.

Madeira was speaking soon after the cup’ quarter-final draw at Ryalls Hotel in the city of Blantyre in which the Nomads were drawn against Azam Tigers.

The outspoken manager said his side has a history to protect hence striving for success in the cup.

“We have a history in the Malawian football when it comes to cup matches. We are always the first team to win every cup in its inaugural year so we will do everything in our power to protect this history by winning the Airtel Top 8 Knockout Cup,” he explained.

Commenting on the outcome of the draw, Madeira said:”We are happy with the draw. We know Tigers, it’s a very good side and we expect a good game next month,” he concluded.

In other draws, Silver Strikers were drawn against Nyasa Big Bullets while Kamuzu Barracks were pitted against Blue Eagles.

Salima based Mafco FC were drawn against Moyale Barracks.

The competition will be played both at home and away basis, with an away goal rule applying in every match.

The cup is being sponsored to the tune of K66 million with the winner being given K15 million.

The quarter-finals of the cup will kick off on 13th May 2017.