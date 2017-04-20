Devotion: He suffered on your behalf

“Isaiah 53 : 3-5 ” He was despised and rejected by men, a man of sorrows, and familiar with suffering. Like one from whom men hide their faces he was despised, and we esteemed him not.4 Surely he took up our infirmities and carried our sorrows, yet we considered him stricken by God, smitten by him, and afflicted.5 But he was pierced for our transgressions, he was crushed for our iniquities; the punishment that brought us peace was upon him, and by his wounds we are healed.”

Every loving parent who worked hard to accumulate wealth to see their children living a comfortable life would be so frustrated when they see their children living in poverty again. This is the same with Christ, He came so that He should suffer on our behalf.

He was rejected with man so that we should be accepted by God. He was a man of sorrow so that we should be a person of joy. He was despised so that you should not accept anyone to despise you(1 Tim 4:12). He wasn’t esteemed so that we should be the distinguished of God. He was crushed for our iniquities so that we should live a life free from sin. In 1 Peter 3:19 the Bible says he went to hell so that you and me should no longer go to hell. The scriptures also say His clothes were divided. He was left without clothes so that you and me should be covered by His glory and splendor. By His wounds we were healed. God looks at you as a health person. That is why you should not allow sickness to dominate over you. Dont allow your body to become temple of malaria, TB and other sicknesses. Refuse them by the Word.

As we commemorate His death, rejoice. Dont cry. Jesus told the women never to cry for His suffering. Today rejoice His death. This is more than Christmas. Dont be like religious people that weep for His death. Actually it would be pitiful if He didn’t die. His death should bring joy. Rejoice and be glad today as we celebrate our freedom.

Prayer

Dear Father. Thank you for the suffering of Jesus that brought me peace, joy, health and freedom. I will no longer be a slave again. My destination will never be hell. I am heaven bound because Christ went to hell on my behalf. In Jesus Name. Amen.

Prayer and counselling +265888326247